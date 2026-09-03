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by AMAC — The Association of Mature American Citizens
Faith

Finding Hope and Beauty in Wordsworth's Timeless "Daffodils"

William Wordsworth's 1804 poem "Daffodils" recalls ten thousand golden flowers dancing by a lake, a memory that lifts the heart long after summer fades into fall.

National Spokesman, AMAC 2 min read
Daffodils growing next to fence. Yellow and white daffodil flowers on grass blooming by a fence on the countryside.

A bit of a remedy is offered here, for the world’s ceaseless whir and pounding, for the sense that all the world is sometimes crazy, upside down, and lost; bridges to greener pastures seldom built, and never crossed. There are better ways to see things, filled with hope and beauty, visions you can recall if you try, that bring laughter, keep one from the cry.

One of the greats for hope and beauty is the great wordsmith William Wordsworth, and so, to lift your spirits a bit, to reinforce the source of hope and peace, recall in the fall, here is his little masterwork, “Daffodils.” May his spirit lift you – and his words – as they do me.

“I wandered lonely as a cloud
That floats on high o’er vales and hills,
When all at once I saw a crowd,
A host, of golden daffodils;
Beside the lake, beneath the trees,
Fluttering and dancing in the breeze.

Continuous as the stars that shine
And twinkle on the Milky Way,
They stretched in never-ending line
Along the margin of a bay:
Ten thousand saw I at a glance,
Tossing their heads in sprightly dance.

The waves beside them danced; but they
Out-did the sparkling waves in glee:
A poet could not but be gay,
In such a jocund company:
I gazed—and gazed—but little thought
What wealth the show to me had brought:

For oft, when on my couch I lie
In vacant or in pensive mood,
They flash upon that inward eye
Which is the bliss of solitude;
And then my heart with pleasure fills,
And dances with the daffodils.”

At the close of summer and bright start of fall, when things come and go, leaves turn and minds, when keeping track is hard for all, think on daffodils and other thrills, watch green turn to red, each colorful pile cause for a smile.

What do you think? Join the conversation — 1 comment so far Read Next The Enduring Advice of Franklin’s Poor Richard’s Almanac
Topics FaithU.S. foreign policy and national securityCounter-narcotics and international law enforcementAmerican politics and governmentLeadership, character, and American history
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Robert B. Charles

About the author

National Spokesman, AMAC

@Bobby4Maine

Robert Charles is a former Assistant Secretary of State under Colin Powell, former Reagan and Bush 41 White House staffer, Maine attorney, ten-year naval intelligence officer (USNR), and 25-year businessman. He wrote “Narcotics and Terrorism” (2003), “Eagles and Evergreens” (North Country Press, 2018), and “Cherish America: Stories of Courage, Character, and Kindness” (Tower Publishing, 2024). He is the National Spokesman for AMAC. Today, he is running to be Maine’s next Governor (please visit BobbyforMaine.com to learn more)!

Expertise

  • U.S. foreign policy and national security
  • Counter-narcotics and international law enforcement
  • American politics and government
  • Leadership, character, and American history

Credentials

  • Former U.S. Assistant Secretary of State, Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (October 2003 - March 2005)
  • Reagan White House staffer (1981-1983)
  • Deputy Associate Director, Office of Domestic Policy, George H.W. Bush White House (1992-1993)
  • Staff Director and Chief Counsel, U.S. House Subcommittee on National Security, International Affairs, and Criminal Justice (1995-1999)

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