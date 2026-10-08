Autumn is a funny season, half happy, filled with colors, yellow to red; half warning of winter, snow just ahead. Poets are – as they should be – filled with hope more than riot, and here are four speaking to it in autumn’s quiet.

To me, these four reflect life: Emily Dickinson, John Keats, Percy Shelley, and William Blake. Yes, Longfellow and Wordsworth have much to say another day.

Emily Dickinson, in 1891, at the age of 61, wrote about the marvel that is hope itself. Her poem “Hope is the thing with feathers,” remains timeless.

“Hope is the thing with feathers -

That perches in the soul -

And sings the tune without the words -

And never stops - at all -

And sweetest - in the Gale - is heard -

And sore must be the storm -

That could abash the little Bird

That kept so many warm -

I’ve heard it in the chillest land -

And on the strangest Sea -

Yet - never - in Extremity,

It asked a crumb - of me.”

Meanwhile, Keats was, at the age of 19, able to capture the “thing with feathers” in words, no need for net or rope. His poem is entitled “To Hope.”

“When by my solitary hearth I sit,

When no fair dreams before my ‘mind’s eye’ flit,

And the bare heath of life presents no bloom;

Sweet Hope, ethereal balm upon me shed,

And wave thy silver pinions o’er my head.

Whene’er I wander, at the fall of night,

Where woven boughs shut out the moon’s bright ray,

Should sad Despondency my musings fright,

And frown, to drive fair Cheerfulness away,

Peep with the moon-beams through the leafy roof,

And keep that fiend Despondence far aloof.

Should Disappointment, parent of Despair,

Strive for her son to seize my careless heart;

When, like a cloud, he sits upon the air,

Preparing on his spell-bound prey to dart:

Chase him away, sweet Hope, with visage bright,

And fright him as the morning frightens night!”

A longer version of hope in words comes from Shelley. The first and last verses sum up his 1820 poem, entitled “Ode to the West Wind.”

“O wild West Wind, thou breath of Autumn's being,

Thou, from whose unseen presence the leaves dead

Are driven, like ghosts from an enchanter fleeing,

Yellow, and black, and pale, and hectic red,

Pestilence-stricken multitudes: O thou,

Who chariotest to their dark wintry bed …

Make me thy lyre, even as the forest is:

What if my leaves are falling like its own!

The tumult of thy mighty harmonies

Will take from both a deep, autumnal tone,

Sweet though in sadness. Be thou, Spirit fierce,

My spirit! Be thou me, impetuous one!

Drive my dead thoughts over the universe

Like wither'd leaves to quicken a new birth!

And, by the incantation of this verse,

Scatter, as from an unextinguish'd hearth

Ashes and sparks, my words among mankind!

Be through my lips to unawaken'd earth

The trumpet of a prophecy! O Wind,

If Winter comes, can Spring be far behind?”

Maybe the best is an upbeat poem by William Blake, which does not take long. Written in 1789, it is entitled “Laughing Song.”

When the green woods laugh with the voice of joy,

And the dimpling stream runs laughing by;

When the air does laugh with our merry wit,

And the green hill laughs with the noise of it;



When the meadows laugh with lively green,

And the grasshopper laughs in the merry scene,

When Mary and Susan and Emily

With their sweet round mouths sing "Ha, ha he!"



When the painted birds laugh in the shade,

Where our table with cherries and nuts is spread:

Come live, and be merry, and join with me,

To sing the sweet chorus of "Ha, ha, he!"

So there you have it, hope in four minds – one a thing of feathers, another just a dream, the third wind from the west, and a fourth perhaps the best, a happy laugh.