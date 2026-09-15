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by AMAC — The Association of Mature American Citizens
Politics

Professor Who Celebrated Charlie Kirk Murder and Villainized ‘White Men’ Still Works for University

Carnegie Mellon kept professor Uju Anya on staff after she wrote "Die first white man" on the anniversary of Charlie Kirk's murder, citing her First Amendment rights.

Contributing Writer 4 min read
Carnegie Mellon University Campus Sign. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA- May 13, 2021: Carnegie Mellon University campus entrance sign with buildings in the background. CMU is a private research university

Carnegie Mellon University has not fired professor Uju Anya, instead allowing her to take “voluntary professional leave” after a string of “offensive and objectionable” social media posts celebrating the anniversary of Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

A Daily Signal review of publicly available university records shows that Anya is still an associate professor of second-language acquisition and director of the Language Program Administration Certificate Program at the university, even after the university stated on X on Sunday that it is “deeply concerned” by her “hostile and threatening” posts, and the professor is now on “voluntary professional leave.”

The university added in another post that it does “not condone the offensive and objectionable messages posted by Uju Anya today on her personal social media account,” but that the professor has the First Amendment right to share her views.

The university continued, saying that her views did “not represent the values of the institution, nor the standards of the discourse we seek to foster.”

Anya’s series of now-deleted X posts on the first anniversary of Kirk’s murder included one stating, “Die first white man, then ask yourself why I’m dancing.”

In another now-deleted post, she wrote that on this “Kirkiversary, we humbly, curiously, surprisingly honor the most important news of the day, Hasan Piker’s fardels.”

Once the university and Anya received widespread online backlash for her comments, the professor deactivated her X account but doubled down on her rhetoric on Instagram, wishing that her critics would “eat s—.”

In the same Instagram post, Anya declared that the criticism was an “incident by fascist white supremacist MAGA trolls,” and that she “meant every word she said.”

Corey DeAngelis, a research fellow at The Heritage Foundation’s Center for Education Policy , called the school’s statements regarding the professor’s actions a “PR disaster” that it wishes would just “blow over.”

DeAngelis added that this is repeated behavior from the professor. In 2022, Anya published other hateful posts wishing Queen Elizabeth “excruciating” pain. The university described the posts as “offensive,” saying they didn’t represent the university’s values but took no meaningful action against her.

The education scholar continued, adding that Anya felt emboldened to publish incendiary posts again because she is embedded in an “ideological chamber.”

“About 98% of campaign contributions from individuals affiliated with Carnegie Mellon went to Democrats last election cycle, according to OpenSecrets,” DeAngelis continued. “Her department chair, Rémi van Compernolle, is another far-left activist who just deleted his own X account after people started digging up his anti-conservative posts. The new dean of humanities, Cassidy Sugimoto, is a DEI social justice warrior. That explains the lack of any real action.”

Before deactivating her account, Anya stated that her college’s dean had her back.

DeAngelis added that the professor has proven she leaves no room to keep her personal and political opinions outside of a nonpolitical environment, since “she still doubled down” on her rhetoric after “her job is supposedly on the line.”

“She even did an Instagram video with her buddies in Toronto going on an unhinged rant,” he continued, adding that in classrooms like hers, “conservative and white students can no longer feel safe.”

The controversy has also incited backlash on Capitol Hill, with Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, questioning the amount of federal dollars the university receives.

“Hey @Grok, how much does @CarnegieMellon receive annually from the U.S. government?” Lee questioned before adding in a different post that any university that “doesn’t fire faculty for violent, racist rhetoric should immediately lose federal funding.”

“If Uju Anya had said racist things about literally any other demographic—that is, any group other than white men— @CarnegieMellon would’ve fired her immediately. It’s racist to give her a pass simply because she targeted white men, whom @CarnegieMellon considers unsympathetic,” Lee added in a separate post.

In a response to the university’s statement claiming that it represents a safe environment, Lee suggested that the university should “fire her or you own her violently racist rhetoric.”

Carnegie Mellon University and Anya did not respond to the Daily Signal’s request for comment.

Reprinted with permission from The Daily Signal by Pedro Rodriguez.

The opinions expressed by columnists are their own and do not necessarily represent the views of AMAC or AMAC Action.

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About the author

Contributing Writer

Pedro Boccalato Rodriguez-Aparicio is a journalism fellow at the Daily Signal.

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