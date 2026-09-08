With most published opinion polls of competitive U.S. Senate races this year being so unreliable during primary season, general election polls are more difficult to trust than ever. Which party will ultimately win control in November remains a mystery.

With Republicans currently holding a 53-47 edge, the simple math requires the Democrats to net four GOP seats because Vice President J.D. Vance breaks any ties. To accomplish this, Democrats must either hold all 13 of their seats up for re-election and flip four Republican seats or flip an additional Republican seat for each Democrat seat that flips to the GOP.

Despite many more GOP incumbents being up for re-election this cycle (22 in total), most of them are considered “safe” seats, so the challenge for the Democrats to regain control was, from the outset, a steep one, especially if the GOP picks up a seat or two themselves.

Nonetheless, the establishment media and the major pollsters have favored the Democrats, just as they have done in recent cycles. In 2024, even after Joe Biden was forced to withdraw from the race and Democrats replaced him with a radical and unpopular candidate in Vice President Kamala Harris, the media and polling establishments attempted to cover up Democrats’ serious weaknesses with fake news stories and manipulated polls.

Most polls that year showed a narrow Kamala Harris victory. Instead, President Donald Trump became the first Republican to win the national popular vote since George W. Bush in 2004 and won an Electoral College landslide, including a clean sweep of all seven swing states.

It should come as no surprise that in 2026, despite the minimal chances of Democrats winning control of the Senate, the media and pollsters would try to create the impression that enough Republicans will lose to give Democrats a majority.

The sudden rise of radical neo-socialist candidates within the liberal party has complicated the media’s task – but their strategy now appears to be exaggerating the strength of these radical candidates.

The media narrative is that now that the socialist wing has taken control of the liberal party, it will enable Democrats to possibly win control of the Senate. To hear liberal pundits and pollsters tell it, enthusiasm among progressive voters and frustration among disaffected Republicans will propel some of the most extreme left candidates in American history into office.

This narrative is supported by many establishment polls that show Democrat candidates leading Republicans, often by surprising margins considering a state’s recent voting history.

The desired effect of this is to suppress Republican voter turnout and to give Democrat voters increased motivation to get to the polls in November.

This strategy did not work in 2024 when conservative voters turned out to elect Donald Trump, including in heavily blue states. The GOP ticket even won the national popular vote, something even otherwise optimistic Republican strategists thought unlikely.

Conditions are different this year. Despite a booming economy according to some metrics, reflected in employment figures and the stock market, inflation fears persist, gasoline prices and the prices of other staple items are high, and the six-month war in the Middle East is unresolved and unpopular. President Trump’s poll numbers are therefore down. All of these are used to justify published poll numbers in the Senate races showing strong Democrat advantages.

The main stumbling blocks to Democrats taking control of the Senate in 2026 are three seats of their own which Republicans now appear able to win – Michigan, Minnesota, and New Hampshire. All three are now too close to call, and the GOP nominees appear to have some momentum.

Assuming Republicans can win even one of those states, Democrats will have the daunting task of flipping at least five Republican-held seats.

Assuming a strong night for Democrats, they could likely pick up the open GOP seat in North Carolina and might win upsets in Alaska and Ohio. Less likely pickups for them are in Iowa and Texas, which are now trending toward Republicans. All five of these states voted for Donald Trump in 2024, some of them by double digits.

Initially, Democrats also were confident they would defeat incumbent GOP Senator Susan Collins in Maine. But after radical neo-socialist candidate Graham Platner was forced to withdraw from the race amid scandal, it appears Collins is well-positioned to survive one more time.

If the polls don’t and can’t give a useful assessment of the midterm battle for control of the U.S. Senate in the campaign’s final weeks, it will be necessary to turn to other factors. Those will be the perceived state of the economy and political voter mood in October, and whether chronic anti-Trumpism among liberal voters is outweighed by the specter of socialism and its supporters’ explicit goals to dismantle our constitutional republic and American culture.