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by AMAC — The Association of Mature American Citizens
National Security

Tell Congress: No Sharia Law in America

H.R. 5512, the No Sharia Act, would bar courts from applying Sharia law when it conflicts with rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution.

Contributing Writer 1 min read
President Trump Returns To The White House

Photo: Finn Gomez/Getty Images

One Nation. One Constitution. One Rule of Law.

No religious legal code should ever override the constitutional rights of Americans.

Our Constitution protects the freedoms we hold dear, including freedom of religion, freedom of speech, due process, and equal protection under the law.

Those rights belong to every American, regardless of their faith, and they should never be compromised.

That's why AMAC Action is supporting H.R. 5512, the No Sharia Act.

The bill would prohibit the application of Shari’a law when doing so would violate rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution.

Let's be clear: This is not about telling anyone what they can believe or how they can worship. Religious freedom is one of the very rights we're working to protect.

But when it comes to our courts and government institutions, the Constitution must always come first.

Congress needs to hear from you.

CLICK HERE TO TELL CONGRESS TO SUPPORT THE NO SHARIA ACT
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About the author

Contributing Writer

The AMAC Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating and assisting older Americans through trusted programs and resources, including guidance on Social Security and retirement-related issues.

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