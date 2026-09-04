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by AMAC — The Association of Mature American Citizens
Faith

A Poem to Lift Your Spirits: Longfellow’s Arrow and Song

Longfellow's twelve-line poem follows an arrow lost in flight and a song lost on the wind, both found again years later in the heart of a friend.

National Spokesman, AMAC 2 min read
The Arrow and the Song

Few consolations in life, let alone genuine treats which lighten life, compare with the discovery and preservation, care and tending of a good friendship, at once like the flight of an arrow, which may go anywhere, yet keeps the integrity of flight, and like a song, lost on the wind, sung with whimsy from the start, both singing and heard warm the heart.

The world these days seems both urgent and somehow caught, spinning in circles, half happy and the other half not, half of all the lessons we should never forget, forgot. But here is one from a great and good poet, one fun to read, and once read, you’ll know it.

Here is an old favorite to lift your day, to encourage singing and laughing as the best tonic for distress and dismay. From Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, here is “The Arrow and the Song.”

“I shot an arrow into the air,

It fell to earth, I knew not where;

For, so swiftly it flew, the sight

Could not follow it in its flight.

I breathed a song into the air,

It fell to earth, I knew not where;

For who has sight so keen and strong,

That it can follow the flight of song?

Long, long afterward, in an oak

I found the arrow, still unbroke;

And the song, from beginning to end,

I found again in the heart of a friend.”

And there it is, short and sweet, an inspiration, not a dissertation, a little charm to chew on, a little lift, end-of-summer gift.

What do you think? Join the conversation — 3 comments so far Read Next Video Interview: Mark Christian on Leaving Islam, Finding Christianity, and America’s Future
Topics FaithU.S. foreign policy and national securityCounter-narcotics and international law enforcementAmerican politics and governmentLeadership, character, and American history
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Robert B. Charles

About the author

National Spokesman, AMAC

@Bobby4Maine

Robert Charles is a former Assistant Secretary of State under Colin Powell, former Reagan and Bush 41 White House staffer, Maine attorney, ten-year naval intelligence officer (USNR), and 25-year businessman. He wrote “Narcotics and Terrorism” (2003), “Eagles and Evergreens” (North Country Press, 2018), and “Cherish America: Stories of Courage, Character, and Kindness” (Tower Publishing, 2024). He is the National Spokesman for AMAC. Today, he is running to be Maine’s next Governor (please visit BobbyforMaine.com to learn more)!

Expertise

  • U.S. foreign policy and national security
  • Counter-narcotics and international law enforcement
  • American politics and government
  • Leadership, character, and American history

Credentials

  • Former U.S. Assistant Secretary of State, Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (October 2003 - March 2005)
  • Reagan White House staffer (1981-1983)
  • Deputy Associate Director, Office of Domestic Policy, George H.W. Bush White House (1992-1993)
  • Staff Director and Chief Counsel, U.S. House Subcommittee on National Security, International Affairs, and Criminal Justice (1995-1999)

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