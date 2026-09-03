One hundred ninety-two House Democrats voted against a resolution that condemned socialism and expressed support for the U.S. Constitution and secure elections.

The resolution, sponsored by Rep. Jeff Crank, R-Colo., sought to affirm that the House “condemns and denounces socialism in all its forms, including the Democratic Socialists of America, and opposes the implementation of socialist policies in the United States; reaffirms its support for free, fair, and secure elections; reiterates the notion that American elections are for American citizens only; recommits itself to upholding the Constitution of the United States; and calls for enactment of the SAVE America Act to ensure election security, increase public confidence in America’s voting system, and close loopholes in order to prevent noncitizens from voting in elections.”

Only eight House Democrats voted with Republicans on the resolution that passed in a 220-192 vote on Tuesday: Reps. Jared Golden, D-Maine; Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, D-Wash.; Don Davis, D-N.C.; Vicente Gonzalez, D-Texas; Henry Cuellar, D-Texas; Kathy Castor, D-Fla.; Gabe Vasquez, D-N.M.; and Darren Soto, D-Fla.

Reps. Maggie Goodlander, D-N.H., and Chrissy Houlahan, D-Pa., voted “present” on the resolution. Eleven other Democrats did not vote on the resolution.

After the vote, Crank claimed in a press release that it is “imperative as Members of Congress that we recommit ourselves to the Constitution and stand firm against this insidious push for socialism.”

Because 192 Democrats voted against the measure, Crank argued that the vote “showed who stands for freedom.”

“10-15 years ago, a resolution like this would’ve passed the House unanimously,” the representative continued. “The DSA is a threat to the American values that make our nation great.”

Members who voted against the resolution, such as Rep. Haley Stevens, D-Mich., claim that parts of the Democrat caucus voted against it not because they support socialism or are socialists themselves, but because the resolution helped Republicans elevate legislation requiring voters to present identification before casting a ballot.

“This is a cynical, Republican-forced vote designed to present a false choice: that standing up for voting rights means embracing socialism,” Stevens wrote on X. “It doesn’t.”

Stevens’ comments refer to the portion of the resolution that calls on Congress to pass the SAVE America Act, an election integrity bill that would require proof of citizenship to register to vote and voter ID to cast a ballot.

The resolution came to the floor after Golden and Gluesenkamp Perez “blindside[d]” the Democratic Caucus by voting with Republicans in a 209-208 vote on a rule to govern debate.

“The decision by two of our colleagues to blindside the entire House Democratic Caucus and join with the Republican majority to pass a procedural rule on the brink of failing represents a significant breach of trust,” House Democratic leadership wrote in a statement after the vote.

“It is an action that necessitates a serious response, and we have asked the Committee on Caucus Rules to take this up in short order,” the leaders continued.

This is not the first time large numbers of Democrats voted against condemning socialism.

In December 2025, 98 Democrats voted against a resolution from Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar, R-Fla., titled “Denouncing the Horrors of Socialism.” The resolution passed the House and “denounces socialism and opposes the implementation of socialist policies” in the United States, despite receiving 98 votes against.

Reprinted with permission from Daily Signal.

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