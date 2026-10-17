Ulysses S. Grant is the general who won the Civil War, efforts of Meade and McClellan notwithstanding. He is a lodestar for winning, defeating arrogance, position, and ideology, with humility, courage, strategy, resolve, and hard work.

Famously, he observed – after General Lee’s unexpected surrender at Appomattox: “In every battle, there comes a time when both sides consider themselves beaten, then he who continues the attack wins.” His personal mantra was wake early, fight.

At war and politics, he had no time for guessers; critics never before at war, thin on skills, quick to say what would happen since they wanted it. He trusted his gut, the people, the power of stamina and heart to defeat money, name, and wrongheaded ideology. He would have zero time for modern pundits or political polls.

As he wrote of the “chattering class” in his day: “The most confident critics are generally those who know the least about the matter criticized.” Boom tick.

As president, reflecting a lifetime defense of the Union and our individual freedoms, he described our mission as Americans this way: “Let us labor for the security of free thought, free speech, pure morals, unfettered religious sentiments, and equal rights and privileges for all men, irrespective of nationality, color, or religion…”

In war and politics, he was an unapologetic outsider, someone who did things his own way, with no interest in special interests, hacks, Insiders, or well-meaning mentors.

Criticized for smoking cigars, he said – a bit like Churchill a hundred years later – he did things his own way, no time for Insiders. “Cheap cigars come in handy; they stifle the odor of cheap politicians.”

On occasion, he made decisions that got roundly criticized, in some cases regretted himself, but he was honest. “… anything is better than indecision. We must decide. If I am wrong, we shall soon find out and can do the other thing. But not to decide wastes both time and money and may ruin everything.” In short, do it.

Some took after him to task for losses required to win. Like Lincoln, Grant was a man of faith. “Hold fast to the Bible as the sheet-anchor of your liberties; write its precepts in your hearts, and practice them in your lives.” Never did he apologize for his faith, ever.

The best summary of his life philosophy, as well as how to win wars – in combat and politics – was to be prepared, study, think, and follow this basic precept: “The art of war is simple enough. Find out where your enemy is. Get at him as soon as you can. Strike him as hard as you can, and keep moving.”

His autobiography, which Mark Twain encouraged him to write – it sits on my bookshelf – Grant finished two weeks before dying. In it, he offers this gem: “The friend in my adversity I shall always cherish most; I can better trust those who helped to relieve the gloom of my dark hours than those who are so ready to enjoy with me the sunshine of my prosperity.”

A last element – which he followed to greatness – was this one, less superstition than conviction. “One of my superstitions had always been when I started to go anywhere or do anything, not to turn back, or stop until the thing intended was accomplished.”

Finally, this man who saved the Union at war and peace, our 18th president, cautioned us. “If we are to have another contest in the near future of our national existence, I predict that the dividing line will not be Mason and Dixon’s but between patriotism and intelligence on the one side, and … ambition and ignorance on the other.” He knew how to win, warned: Fight only when needed, but to win.