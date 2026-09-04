Vice President JD Vance warned of what Senate Democrats could do if they win the majority in the November 2026 midterms.

“They’re going to try to raise your taxes,” he said. “They’re going to try to stop us from preventing money going to fraudsters. They’re going to try to investigate and investigate and investigate rather than legislate things that are in the best interest of the American people.”

Vance described this outcome as a “nightmare.”

“I think it’d be bad for the American people,” he said.

The vice president, who filled the role of White House press secretary for the first briefing since Karoline Leavitt’s departure, made the pitch for Americans to vote for Republicans in the midterms.

“Do you want to live in a country that has safety and security and prosperity? If the answer is yes, and I think most Americans do, then vote for congressional Republicans over congressional Democrats on every single issue,” he said in response to a question from the Daily Wire’s Mary Margaret Olohan.

Vance chairs the White House Task Force to Eliminate Fraud. He said Democrats take the side of “fraudsters, of criminals, and of far-left interest groups over the side of the American people.”

“We are trying to take money out of the hands of fraudsters, so that people who rely on Medicaid or people rely on food stamp benefits, they’re able to get what they need because we’ve ensured that Americans’ people’s tax dollars actually go where it’s supposed to go, rather than fraudsters,” he said. “Democrats have fought for the fraudsters, and Republicans have fought for the people who deserve these benefits and the American taxpayers who are paying those benefits.”

The administration has also “tried to make it easier to build additional energy capacity,” Vance said. “If you look at oil and gas policy, Democrats for a generation have gone to war against energy.”

He also touted the administration’s crime policy, saying Democrats have fought the president every step of the way.

“On every issue where we’ve been successful in promoting law and order, the Democrats have been for the criminals, and we’ve been for the American people,” he said.

Vance called out Michigan Democrat Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed.

“If you stand for working people, then why have you supported the same policies that for 40 years shipped the Michigan auto industry to foreign nations?” he asked. “We are the people who have been fighting for the jobs of Michigan autoworkers. We’ve been the people willing to stand up both to the big corporations, but the big foreign competitors, and say, ‘You are not allowed to steal American industry anymore.’”

Republicans stand for “you,” while Democrats stand for “somebody else,” he said.

“Elect the commonsense people to Washington,” he concluded, “and we’ll keep on doing great work.”

Reprinted with Permission from The Daily Signal - By Elizabeth Troutman Mitchell