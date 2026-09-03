New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and his administration are reportedly using a network of nearly 200 social media influencers to push his policies and educate the public about his priorities as a democratic socialist.

The influencers are primarily on the social media platforms TikTok and Instagram, and remind New Yorkers to vote, go to the doctor, participate in city budget talks, and compost their food waste, according to the Columbia Journal Review.

The mayor's office reportedly uses the influencers by hosting influencer-only press briefings and a Signal group just for influencers, which was formed out of the Creators4Zohran group that supported Mamdani's election campaign.

The Signal group is designed to act like a regular press list, where influencers are sent talking points, clips they can promote on social media and daily city updates. Some are paid by city agencies as independent contractors for specific projects, while others just seek connections, though the Signal group chat does not pay influencers on its own.

The Signal chat also includes a wide range of influencers, with some smaller accounts only touting 5,000 followers, while others have ten thousand followers or even millions of followers, according to the news report.

Misty Severi is a news reporter for Just The News. You can follow her on X for more coverage.

Reprinted with permission from Just The News.

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