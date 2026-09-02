EXCLUSIVE: A Look Inside Trump’s “Operation Southern Spear”

One year into President Donald Trump’s “Operation Southern Spear,” AMAC Newsline received an exclusive update from U.S. officials on the program’s success and how the military has dealt a devastating blow to drug trafficking operations throughout Central and South America.

Launched last September, Operation Southern Spear represents a fundamental shift in how the United States confronts the powerful cartels and narco-terrorist organizations operating throughout the Western Hemisphere. Rather than treating these groups as a conventional law enforcement problem, the Trump administration has designated cartels as foreign terrorist organizations and unleashed American military power to disrupt their operations before drugs and violence reach the United States.

During a background briefing with AMAC Newsline and other outlets on Tuesday, U.S. officials said that approach is already producing significant results.

According to officials, U.S. Southern Command counter-narcotics operations have contributed to a 65 percent reduction in illicit maritime activity in the Western Caribbean, a 60 percent reduction in the Eastern Caribbean, and nearly a 50 percent reduction in key areas of the Eastern Pacific.

Officials said those figures reflect a broader effort to deny cartels the freedom of movement they enjoyed for years throughout the region. American operations have forced trafficking organizations to abandon established routes, spend more money, assume greater risks, and continually alter their methods as U.S. forces and partner nations closed off transportation corridors.

The administration views that disruption as critical not only to stemming the flow of narcotics, but also to defending the homeland. Major cartels are sophisticated terrorist organizations that control territory, maintain heavily armed forces, corrupt or intimidate political officials, manipulate judicial systems, and use murder, kidnapping, rape, and extortion to maintain power.

Officials argued that the immense influence wielded by these organizations makes a traditional law enforcement-only strategy insufficient. In areas where cartels effectively control local governments, courts, commerce, ports, and transportation networks, military force is necessary to strip them of their territorial and political power.

That philosophy is at the heart of Operation Southern Spear.

The administration also sees cartel activity outside the United States as directly connected to crime within American communities. Officials said narcotics trafficking, human trafficking, weapons trafficking, gang activity, and other forms of violence inside the country often trace back to the broader cartel infrastructure operating throughout the hemisphere.

In the administration’s view, defending the southern border therefore requires confronting the organizations that operate beyond it rather than waiting for their products and operatives to arrive on American soil.

Officials further credited the administration’s aggressive posture with pressuring governments throughout Latin America to more forcefully confront cartels themselves.

Countries including Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, Costa Rica, and El Salvador were cited as examples of governments increasingly willing to cooperate with Washington against transnational criminal organizations.

That effort has also produced new regional institutions. Officials highlighted the Shield of the Americas, a diplomatic partnership designed to align friendly Western Hemisphere governments on economic, security, and strategic priorities, along with the Americas Counter-Cartel Coalition, which officials described as its military component focused specifically on using hard power against cartel networks.

AMAC Newsline also pressed administration officials on how Operation Southern Spear fits into President Trump’s larger counterterrorism strategy – and whether the campaign has deterred hostile actors beyond the Western Hemisphere.

Officials said they believe the effects have extended far beyond the cartels themselves.

According to the administration, the willingness of the United States to employ lethal force decisively in defense of core national interests has sent a message to adversaries around the world that Washington is no longer imposing artificial limits on its response to threats against Americans.

Officials argued that demonstrating a willingness to strike terrorist organizations in America’s own hemisphere strengthens deterrence globally by showing foreign adversaries that the United States will act when its security interests are threatened.

They also framed Operation Southern Spear as part of a larger strategic effort to reassert American power throughout the Western Hemisphere.

The administration views the region as enormously important to America’s long-term economic and national security because of its energy resources, critical minerals, supply chains, ports, and other strategic assets. Cartels that control territory and commercial infrastructure can not only exploit those resources themselves, officials said, but also create openings for foreign powers hostile to the United States.

By weakening those organizations and strengthening friendly governments, the United States can simultaneously reduce the flow of drugs into American communities, diminish the power of hostile foreign actors, and secure vital economic resources closer to home.

Officials pointed to recent developments in Venezuela as a particularly noteworthy example of that strategy, arguing that American military and diplomatic pressure there has produced both security and economic benefits for the United States.

As for what ultimate victory in Operation Southern Spear would look like, officials offered a straightforward standard: governments friendly to the United States must regain control of their own territory.

That means cartels would no longer be capable of holding territory, fielding armies, dominating commerce, coercing political leaders, or maintaining networks capable of exporting drugs and violence into the United States.

Administration officials acknowledged that ordinary criminal activity will never disappear entirely. But they drew a sharp distinction between routine crime and heavily armed organizations that exercise territorial and political control on a scale more closely resembling terrorist militias.

The cartels once operated across much of the hemisphere with little fear of American military consequences. Now, they are being forced to change routes, alter tactics, and absorb greater costs, and they have lost the freedom of movement they once took for granted.

The Trump administration intends to keep the pressure on until those organizations can no longer threaten the American homeland.