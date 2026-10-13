In a bombshell development just weeks before Election Day, federal agents raided the Washington, D.C. home of far-left “Squad” leader Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Monday in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation related to immigration law violations.

Homeland Security Investigations carried out the search under a court-authorized warrant secured by the Department of Justice (DOJ). Authorities have not publicly detailed the investigation’s full scope. Sources told Fox News that investigators are examining immigration paperwork completed by Omar’s late father when she was a child.

According to a DOJ statement quoted by The Daily Wire, “Today in the Washington, D.C., area, Homeland Security Investigations executed a judicially authorized search warrant secured by the Department of Justice. This enforcement action is part of an ongoing federal investigation.”

Omar came to the United States under refugee status from Somalia in 1995 and allegedly became an American citizen in 2000. But a closer examination of her childhood paperwork raises potentially consequential questions about her family’s immigration history.

“Well, I understand they’re looking at her very carefully,” President Donald Trump told reporters Monday. “I’ve always found her to be totally crooked personally, but that has nothing to do with me.”

“I think she’s a terrible person, but that’s really up to the DOJ,” he continued. “I have nothing to do with it.”

Omar responded by accusing the administration of targeting political opponents – ironic given that Omar was one of the loudest cheerleaders of the left’s politically motivated prosecutions of Trump. “Make no mistake: this is an attempt to target political enemies and weaponize federal law enforcement,” she said, vowing that she would “not be silenced.”

Her response establishes her political defense, but it does not resolve the underlying factual questions.

The search follows border czar Tom Homan’s September acknowledgment of a criminal investigation into Omar. It also renews attention to allegations surrounding her 2009 marriage to Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, whom critics have alleged is her biological brother.

Omar has denied that allegation, but more and more evidence has piled up suggesting that she pretended to marry him on paper to secure his entry into the United States. The DHS raid, however, appears to be primarily related to Omar’s citizenship status.

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Independent researcher AJ Kern is one of several individuals who have spent years digging into Omar’s sketchy immigration background. Omar alleges that she derived citizenship through her father, Nur Omar Mohamed, when he became a citizen. But according to Kern, a June 20, 2023, federal immigration authorities response to a records request failed to locate naturalization records for Omar’s father. (That is Kern’s allegation and interpretation of the records response, rather than an established government finding about Omar’s citizenship.)

If competent authorities established that Omar never acquired U.S. citizenship, the implications would be profound. The U.S. Constitution requires House members to have been citizens for at least seven years.

The timing adds another layer of controversy. Agents searched Omar’s home just three weeks before the midterm elections, prompting Democrat leaders to condemn the operation. But federal search warrants require probable cause, meaning investigators had to present a sufficient basis for the search to a judge. That is a significant legal threshold that DHS investigators apparently met, indicating that the evidence against Omar could be substantial.

The investigation also comes against the backdrop of Omar’s controversial political record. A 2024 Heritage Foundation commentary accused her of advancing a “Somalia First” agenda after giving a Somali-language speech about Somalia’s territorial interests.

For Omar, Monday’s search represents a serious escalation with potentially enormous political consequences. Proven immigration fraud involving a sitting congresswoman would be a major scandal. Whether investigators can establish such wrongdoing remains the central unanswered question.