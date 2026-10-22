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AMAC Yesteryear The Long View

What Scripture Teaches Us About Patience and Humility

Micah 6:8 asks us to act justly, love mercy, and walk humbly, while Proverbs 14:29 warns that a quick temper displays folly.

By National Spokesman, AMAC · 3 min read

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The Bible offers wisdom, consulted or not. From the Bible did our Founders draw strength in places like Valley Forge; Lincoln fortify himself to save the Union, Grant win at war and peace, Reagan heal from a bullet to vanquish Soviet evil.

In our time, the Bible remains a beacon, knowledge of salvation and miracles, but also practical, grounding us in this wearisome, worried, wobbly moment of history. If we pause to read, think, ask, accept more, and give thanks, wisdom resides there.

Offhandedly, I wondered about biblical guidance on having a conversation. There are favorites, places we can go for upliftment and comfort in a time of perpetual mocking, lawlessness, and faithlessness; find an oasis in the spiritual desert.

I like Micah 6:8 (opens BibleGateway in a new tab), telling us what we long to know. What is required by the Lord? “To act justly, love mercy, and walk humbly with your God.” So simple.

I love ideals – and they are everywhere spoken boldly, as in Colossians 3:12 (opens BibleGateway in a new tab) –St. Paul writing from prison. “… holy and dearly loved, clothe yourselves with compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness and patience.”  That can be so hard.

St. Paul’s letters to the Romans, summed up in Romans 12:12: “Rejoice in hope, be patient in tribulation, be constant in prayer.”  We want to do that, of course, but it’s hard.

Hopeful words – helpful in a tough conversation – can be found in Proverbs and Psalms, comforting, instructive, timeless, profoundly true, things to ponder. Proverbs 14:29: “Whoever is patient has great understanding, but one who is quick-tempered displays folly.”  How often do we need that when facing ignorance?

If we can only recall it – I often cannot – there is the wisdom in Ecclesiastes 7:8: “The end of a matter is better than its beginning, and patience is better than pride.”  Proverbs: “A gentle answer turns away wrath, but a harsh word stirs up anger.”

Maybe the best counsel, despite Our Savior’s righteous anger when he flipped the table on money changers in a place of worship, is from St. Paul. He offers more words from prison to the Colossians: “Let your conversation be always full of grace, seasoned with salt, so that you may know how to answer everyone.” The salt is for preserving goodness, as salt did meat, entering contention with humility.

All considered, we live in times rife with ignorance cocksure of itself; many in power disconnected from those they serve, ready to rally and rant without reason.

Truth is, even in biblical times – and for like reasons – humanity hit lows. In conversation, we can only aim – if we engage – to advance truth with humility.

End of article

Written by Robert B. CharlesNational Spokesman, AMAC

Robert Charles is a former Assistant Secretary of State under Colin Powell, former Reagan and Bush 41 White House staffer, Maine attorney, ten-year naval intelligence officer (USNR), and 25-year businessman. He wrote “Narcotics and Terrorism” (2003), “Eagles and Evergreens” (North Country Press, 2018), and “Cherish America: Stories of Courage, Character, and Kindness” (Tower Publishing, 2024). He is the National Spokesman for AMAC. Today, he is running to be Maine’s next Governor (please visit BobbyforMaine.com to learn more)!

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