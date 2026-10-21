According to a new AMAC poll, the promotion of Islamic extremism and tolerance of antisemitism are the most dangerous aspects of the radical left in America today. This finding comes as Republicans look to make their final pitch to voters – and as socialist candidates and policies continue to consolidate their control over the Democrat Party.

The survey asked the following question: What do you think is the most dangerous aspect of the political left in America today? More than 32,000 AMAC members responded, with 42 percent – a clear plurality – selecting “Promotion of Islamic extremism and tolerance of antisemitism.”

Unchecked illegal immigration and mass amnesty finished second at 22 percent. Another 11 percent chose “something else,” while 10 percent selected abortion until birth and assisted suicide, six percent cited releasing repeat violent offenders, and two percent chose the denial of biological sex and its consequences for women’s sports and female-only spaces.

Although this poll measures participating members’ views rather than national public opinion, its message is unmistakable. A substantial conservative constituency understands that the threat posed by the radical left reaches beyond taxes, spending, or ordinary partisan disagreements. AMAC members believe that the radical left is engaged in a far more sinister plot to erode the foundations of American and Western society – and radical Islam is a key driver of that scheme.

The poll also highlights a potential gap in Republican messaging ahead of the midterm elections. While the GOP hasn’t ignored the threat from radical Islam, conservative leaders have largely advanced economic arguments against the radical left’s agenda.

A new White House analysis, for instance, estimates that seven major socialist proposals would add approximately $49 trillion to federal deficits over ten years. That is an extraordinary indictment of policies sold to voters as compassionate and affordable – but fiscal catastrophe is not an exhaustive description of the danger the United States now faces. A political movement that tolerates antisemitism or enables Islamist extremism threatens the security and liberties that make prosperity possible.

Americans should never have to choose between protecting their pocketbooks and protecting their communities from ideological intimidation.

The immigration result is especially striking. In 2024, Pew Research Center found that the economy and immigration were Trump supporters’ leading issues. Now, the administration reports historically low illegal crossings and 17 consecutive months with zero releases at the southern border. Legal migration is also plummeting as the administration cracks down on widespread fraud in immigration programs.

This is not to say that AMAC members or the American people don’t place a premium on border security – they certainly do. But AMAC members understand that four years of open borders under the Biden administration – as well as decades of lax immigration policy – mean that there are already very real ideological threats operating inside the country.

The recent rioting in France is a chilling reminder of this threat. Throngs of masked agitators marching under Palestinian and communist flags looted stores, torched cars, defaced monuments, and even burned the historic Limoges Town Hall to the ground.

Despite the dishonest narrative from the corporate media that these riots are about “education,” there is no doubt that they are part of a broader left-wing agenda to tear down and destroy ever last vestige of Western Civilization – an agenda driven by an alliance of radical Islamists and socialist-Marxist ideologues.

This alliance has taken root in the United States as well. As AMAC Newsline has extensively catalogued, Sharia law is now a very live threat in American communities. Some Democrat states and cities are even offering “Sharia-compliant” interest-free loans. (Sharia law explicitly sanctions child marriage, forced veiling, restrictions on women’s movement and employment, and brutal corporal punishments, including public flogging, stoning, and amputation.)

A new rising class of Democrat leaders also has disturbing ties to radical Islam. Michigan Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed campaigned alongside Hasan Piker, the left-wing streamer who said “America deserved 9/11.” El-Sayed also faces questions about resurfaced posts by his half-sister describing their mother’s Muslim Brotherhood activism decades ago.

In New York, Mayor Zohran Mamdani posed with Imam Siraj Wahhaj, whom prosecutors had named an unindicted co-conspirator in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing case. Mamdani also initially refused to call on the terrorist group Hamas to disarm, while his chief counsel, Ramzi Kassem, previously represented convicted al-Qaeda operative Ahmed al-Darbi.

The poll’s central takeaway is that these concerns cannot be dismissed as a sideshow. Respondents recognize that hostility toward America, indulgence of extremism, and antisemitism can become mutually reinforcing forces.

Republicans should make the economic case against radical left socialism relentlessly. But they should also insist that every Democrat candidate answer plainly: Will you confront Islamic extremists, reject antisemitism, and defend equal rights without exceptions for political allies?

AMAC’s respondents have made their priorities clear. Political leaders from both parties should have the courage to address their concerns.