International Overdose Awareness Day is observed every year on August 31. Since its establishment in 2001 as a BBQ remembrance event at the Salvation Army needle exchange in Melbourne, Australia, it has grown into the world’s largest annual campaign.

The Start

The first observance gave people a public way to remember those lost to overdose and to speak openly about a topic that was often surrounded by silence and shame. In 2012, the Penington Institute began leading the campaign and helped expand it from a local gathering into a Global Day of Remembrance, education, and action. Currently, the initiative remains focused on ending overdose, honoring the lives of people who have died, supporting grieving families and friends, and encouraging communities to act to prevent overdose.

Highlighting its Importance

The campaign is important because overdose is a major global public health crisis. On a deeper personal level, it is a human tragedy that affects families, neighborhoods, workplaces, and communities, including people you know and love.

Main goals of the initiative are to:

Raise awareness of drug overdose and the factors that increase overdose risk.

of drug overdose and the factors that increase overdose risk. Reduce the stigma associated with substance use, addiction, and drug-related deaths.

associated with substance use, addiction, and drug-related deaths. Acknowledge the grief experienced by families, friends, and communities after an overdose loss.

experienced by families, friends, and communities after an overdose loss. Educate the public about signs of overdose and lifesaving interventions, including naloxone.

about signs of overdose and lifesaving interventions, including naloxone. Encourage compassion and support for people in recovery and for those still struggling with substance use.

for people in recovery and for those still struggling with substance use. Promote prevention strategies, treatment access, harm reduction, and community-wide action.

Drug Overdose Deaths in the United States

Per the Drug Enforcement Administration, a United States federal law enforcement agency under the U.S. Department of Justice, an overdose can happen when the body is overwhelmed by a toxic amount of a substance or combination of substances. Current national data shows that overdose deaths remain a serious health crisis, even as recent provisional counts suggest some slight progress.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported a predicted 68,641 drug overdose deaths in the United States for the 12 months ending in February 2026, a decline from the previous year. Because these figures are provisional, they may change as death investigations and reporting are completed. Even with the decline, tens of thousands of families continue to lose loved ones each year, which makes prevention, treatment, and rapid overdose response essential. Simply put, one life lost to drug overdose is too many.

Why People Use Drugs and How Addiction Can Develop

People may begin using drugs for many reasons, including pain relief, stress, trauma, mental health symptoms, curiosity, peer pressure, social environments, or a desire to cope with difficult life circumstances. Regardless, addiction is largely misunderstood. Contrary to popular thought, drug overdose is not a lack of willpower or a moral failure. Substance use and abuse can affect the brain’s reward, stress, and decision-making systems, making it harder for a person to stop even when they want to. Over time, tolerance, dependence, withdrawal, and changes in brain chemistry can contribute to continued use. Individuals may face serious consequences, including declining health, strained relationships, job or school problems, legal issues, financial stress, homelessness, and increased risk of overdose.

Signs of Overdose

Overdose symptoms can vary depending on the substance, but warning signs may include slow, shallow, or stopped breathing; blue or gray lips or fingertips; pale, clammy skin; choking, gurgling, or snoring sounds; vomiting; confusion; inability to wake up; seizures; chest pain; overheating; or loss of consciousness. If an overdose is suspected, it is important to call emergency services immediately, administer naloxone if opioids may be involved and naloxone is available, stay with the person, and follow emergency instructions until help arrives.

The Value of Intervention

Timely intervention can save lives. Naloxone is a medication that can temporarily reverse the effects of an opioid overdose and provide critical time for emergency medical services to arrive. Other interventions also matter, including education about overdose risks, access to treatment and recovery services, mental health support, harm reduction resources, and community outreach. When families, workplaces, schools, health care providers, and community organizations learn how to recognize overdose and respond without judgment, they help create safer environments where people are more likely to survive and seek support.

Participating in Local Initiatives

There are many meaningful ways to get involved in International Overdose Awareness Day, whether through community events, education, remembrance, or support for prevention and recovery efforts.

Attend or help organize a local vigil, memorial, awareness walk, or educational workshop.

Take part in naloxone training and learn how to recognize and respond to a possible overdose.

Share accurate information about overdose prevention, treatment options, recovery resources, and harm reduction services.

Support people who are grieving an overdose loss by listening without judgment and helping them connect with available resources.

Wear purple ribbons, badges, or wristbands to show solidarity and raise awareness. Or display silver ribbons to remember lives lost to overdose.

Visit the International Overdose Awareness Day Campaign website for additional resources, event information, and ways to participate.

Visit the CDC website to gain valuable information on overdose prevention and to access the International Overdose Awareness Day (IOAD) Toolkit.

How the Movement Has Grown

Today, International Overdose Awareness Day is recognized in more than 40 countries, with communities hosting vigils, educational events, training sessions, memorials, walks, public awareness campaigns, and online activities. The movement has expanded beyond remembrance to include prevention, treatment, policy discussion, and support for people in recovery. Its growth reflects a shared belief that overdose deaths are preventable and that communities can respond with both compassion and practical action.

The Stigma Associated with Substance Use

Stigma often causes people who use drugs to be judged, blamed, isolated, or treated as if they are less deserving of care. This can prevent people from asking for help, seeking treatment, carrying naloxone, speaking honestly with health care providers, or contacting emergency services during a crisis. Stigma also affects grieving families, who may feel shame or silence instead of support. International Overdose Awareness Day challenges this stigma by reminding communities that every life has value, addiction is a health issue, and compassion can open the door to recovery and prevention.

Symbols of Support

Show your support for this important mission: to stop overdose deaths. Wear purple ribbons to show solidarity and silver to remember those lost, raise awareness, and communicate a simple but powerful message: overdose deaths are preventable, grief deserves recognition, and people affected by substance use deserve dignity, support, and hope. Most importantly, let us not turn a blind eye; rather, let’s end overdoses by sharing prevention strategies and offering support to save lives.