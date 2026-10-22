The Left has spent years denouncing sex-selective abortion when the baby is a girl, and rightly so. A society that destroys innocent life because of a cultural preference for male heirs has embraced an utterly savage form of discrimination. But now a grotesque new viral trend is spreading online – liberal women bragging about aborting male babies.

Earlier this month, LifeSiteNews reported on a TikTok post from the account “Kenna daisy.” The account’s only post moved from a photo of a positive pregnancy test to a photo of an ultrasound captioned, “the moment I found out it was a boy,” then to what appeared to be a Planned Parenthood appointment for an abortion. The final caption read, “the moment I booked that appointment,” followed by a laughing emoji.

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The account had no other videos, and no one has confirmed that the user was actually pregnant or that the page reflected a real appointment. It could just be a sick attempt to garner attention online.

But even if that is the case, perhaps the more disturbing part of the story is the more than 434,000 “likes” that the post garnered. It seems that hundreds of thousands of other users – primarily young women – approved of aborting babies because they are boys.

Abortion based on sex, or sex-selective abortion, is not some dystopian thought experiment. The United Nations Population Fund estimates that 142 million girls are “missing” around the world because of cultural preferences for sons.

In China, the communist government’s one-child policy limited most couples to having just one child. In rural areas, a family whose first child was a girl could sometimes try again, but a firstborn son usually closed that door. This policy, combined with a cultural preference for sons who were expected to carry the family name and support parents in old age, created a very strong incentive to abort or abandon baby girls.

By 2014, official figures cited by Radio Free Asia (RFA) showed 115.88 boys born for every 100 girls in China and 33 million more men than women, when the normal range is around 103 to 107 boys for every 100 girls.

RFA reported that sex-selective abortion and the abandonment of girls were among the forces behind China’s imbalance. The result has been a mounting demographic catastrophe.

That experience should be a glaring red warning sign for the United States, where a disturbing hatred of men is now driving a surge in support for aborting male babies. The “Kenna daisy” post is hardly an isolated incident.

One response to that post reads, “I got an abortion [with] each boy. Told my husband I had a miscarriage and go spend a week at the spa after.” Another user wrote, “No fr [for real] I’m either having a girl or an abortion.”

Kenna’s post appears to have inspired other women to share their sex-selective abortion stories. One clip has a caption which reads, “when I instinctually ask a pregnant woman if she’s having a girl or an abortion.” The user in yet another video writes, “me aborting the child after finding out it was male.”

In response to that clip, someone commented, “Thank you for saving the world from more murderer [sic].” Another wrote, “doing gods work tbh [to be honest].” A third said, “You saved the world less trouble” with two smiley face emojis.

The main reason these women cite for supporting the abortion of baby boys is that they could grow up to be “abusers” or “rapists.”

Again, there is no real way to verify whether any of these posts are true. But the fact that people feel comfortable posting such repulsive remarks online because they believe it will garner praise reveals a deep moral rot in American society. Left-wing culture and abortion culture specifically are now cultivating a deep and ultimately homicidal hatred toward men. The ideological movement that once claimed to want abortion to be “safe, legal, and rare” is now promoting the use of abortion as a weapon against the entire male sex.

Some women – even those who don’t consider themselves conservative or pro-life – are righteously pushing back. “How do you think of a two-month-old baby and think yep he’s gonna grow up and rape women,” one woman said in a TikTok post responding to the trend. “That’s a sick, almost perverted thought.”

“Every abortion ends a human life,” LiveAction founder Lila Rose wrote on X. “When the reason is nothing more than the child’s sex, the rhetoric of ‘choice’ and ‘autonomy’ collapses into what it has always been: the deliberate rejection and murder of an ‘unwanted’ child.”

The “abort male babies” movement is especially ironic given that liberals, and particularly liberal women, have spent years loudly warning that the “manosphere” and “online culture” are radicalizing young men to hate women. While that is undoubtedly true in some cases, these posts and the positive reaction to them show that there is an equally, if not more, pervasive problem on the left of young women being radicalized to hate men – so much so that they express support for the mass slaughter of men in the womb.

Unsurprisingly, in a September Survey Center on American Life poll, 66 percent of young women who self-identified as Democrats said the challenges women face in America are due in great part to men’s behavior or actions.

Moreover, this trend is being entirely ignored by the corporate media and liberal establishment. Imagine the outrage if a similarly viral post had stated that female babies should be aborted because of their sex.

Even liberals who support abortion ought to have the courage to call this trend what it is – a discriminatory and morally appalling practice that should have no place in American society.