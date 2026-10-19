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by AMAC — The Association of Mature American Citizens
Politics

France Riots Are a Flashing Red Warning for the Western World

The survival of Western Civilization depends on the willingness of its people to defend history, culture, and values.

4 min read

French Students And Trade Unions Hold Nationwide Day Of Action

Photo: Tom Nicholson/Getty Images

Over the weekend, riots swept through French cities as more than 500,000 people took to the streets. Agitators broke into stores and set fire to hundreds of buildings, including the historic Limoges Town Hall, which was almost completely destroyed.

The corporate media laughably wants the world to believe that the riots began as a protest by students and teachers demanding more resources for education. In a callback to the infamous “fiery but mostly peaceful” line that characterized the media’s coverage of the 2020 riots in the United States, the BBC declared the situation to be “mostly peaceful” – even as footage showed smoke billowing over Paris.

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French authorities, meanwhile, have largely blamed high fuel prices. But there should be no doubt that the violence is a direct result of France’s mass migration policies – a resounding warning for the United States and the rest of the West.

As gangs of masked rioters terrorized Paris and other French cities, there was a noticeable absence of French flags among the crowds. Instead, the streets were filled with Palestinian flags, communist flags, and the standards of other radical left-wing groups. Of the 54 organizations identified as having a connection to the violence, just 16 are student or youth groups.

Viral videos of the riots shared online also showed the reality of the unrest. The rioters whom outlets like CNN claimed were upset over an “understaffed and overcrowded education system” looted luxury stores, torched cars and buildings, and destroyed anything in their path.

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As the violence reached a fever pitch, French President Emmanuel Macron asked, “How can French people do this to France?”

The answer is that they didn’t. The truth that even many in the conservative media refuse to acknowledge is that the riots were largely perpetrated by people who are not French natives and have no allegiance to France. The roving gangs of looters and domestic terrorists throwing rocks at police and tearing down street signs are primarily made up of people from outside of Europe or first- and second-generation immigrants raised in ethnic enclaves that bear no resemblance to traditional French culture. They are joined by members of Antifa and other radicals who together form an unholy alliance of anti-Western extremism.

An astonishing 11.6 percent of people in France today were born outside the country, with the majority of those individuals coming from North Africa and the Middle East – places with cultures that are totally incompatible with European culture and values. The vast, overwhelming majority of these new arrivals have no respect for French culture at best, and open contempt for it at worst.

The destruction of the Limoges Town Hall is a tragic reminder of this reality. The building, completed in 1883, was one of the most beautiful structures in all of Europe, designated as a historical monument in 1975. It survived two world wars, but it could not survival the liberal experiment in “multiculturalism,” flooding France with foreigners who have built nothing beautiful themselves yet seek to destroy the West’s inheritance and replace it with the culture and values of their homelands.

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For the United States, the lesson could not be clearer. As we saw in 2020, America is not immune from societal forces now wreaking havoc on France. Rioters – many of whom marched under the same banners now flying over Paris – toppled statues and set fire to historic structures like St. John’s church in Washington, D.C.

The question now becomes whether the United States and Europe will respond to defend Western Civilization. Perhaps the most shocking clip to emerge from France over the weekend was of Parisan citizens calmy enjoying drinks and a cigarette as fires raged in the background – a symbolic image that captures the collective apathy with which Europeans have responded thus far to the all-out assault on their society. A culture that refuses to even acknowledge the enemies within its gates is a culture that is doomed to fail.

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Is there hope? In Europe, anti-mass migration parties are surging in the polls, but it may be too little, too late. Demographic collapse combined with decades of mass migration mean that the continent may soon become unrecognizable.

In the United States, the American people responded to their own mass migration crisis by re-electing Donald Trump in 2024. But just two years later, polls suggest that voters may be poised to again hand power back to open-borders extremist Democrats eager to flood the country with millions more migrants.

While the fall of France may be inevitable, perhaps the sight of her art, history, and culture literally burning to the ground will be enough to jolt the rest of the West into action.

What do you think? Join the conversation — 16 comments so far Read Next The Hidden Stakes of the Midterm Senate Battle
Topics PoliticsU.S. politics and electionsPublic policy and conservative commentaryIssues affecting older Americans
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Shane Harris

About the author

Editor in Chief

@ShaneHarris513

Shane Harris is the Editor-in-Chief of AMAC Newsline. You can follow him on X @shaneharris513.

Expertise

  • U.S. politics and elections
  • Public policy and conservative commentary
  • Issues affecting older Americans

Credentials

  • Editor-in-Chief, AMAC Newsline
  • Former Associate Director, White House Office of the Staff Secretary
  • Served in the White House Office of Presidential Correspondence
  • Special Projects Coordinator for Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN) (January-June 2021)

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