In the spring of 1777, the American rebellion was poorly funded, unevenly supplied, and led by a general who seemed to specialize in strategic retreats. The American militias faced the Royal Army—the most professionally trained fighting force on the globe. The Royal Navy ruled the Atlantic and loyalist networks threaded through every major American city. No world power would place their resources on the line for a cause the world thought was doomed.

So, America stood alone. And the British had a plan.

The plan, elegant in its geometry and lethal in its intention, involved three separate forces converging on New York State like the jaws in a vise. General John Burgoyne would drive south from Canada along Lake Champlain and the Hudson River corridor towards Albany. General Barry St. Leger would advance eastward through the Mohawk Valley with a mixed force of British regulars, Loyalists, Hessians, and Haudenosaunee warriors, squeezing from the west. And General Sir William Howe would push north from New York City up the Hudson River to complete the trap. The meeting of the columns would sever New England from the southern colonies, strangling the rebellion at its throat. The “provincial insurrection” would be finished before winter.

On the map, spread out in the comfortable confines of a British commander’s headquarters, the plan was invincible. But in the field facing American resolve, it took on a different reality.

St. Leger’s force left Oswego, New York, on July 26 and was scheduled to meet up with Burgoyne in Albany at the confluence of the Mohawk and Hudson Rivers after a march of 180 miles lasting 18 days. St. Leger provisioned his force of roughly 1,500-1,700 men for 20 days, leaving two days to dispatch the rebels at Ft. Stanwix (the Americans called it Fort Schuyler). Fort Stanwix’s force of 800 rebels, the British reasoned, would not stand for long in the face of British power.

St. Leger’s advance force reached Fort Stanwix on August 2. Crammed inside the fort’s walls, barely encompassing 1.3 acres, were 750-800 Continental soldiers comprised of the Third New York Regiment, plus two detachments of Massachusetts troops. They were commanded by 28-year-old Col. Peter Gansevoort.

The next day, Gansevoort looked from the ramparts of the wooden fort as the British paraded their full force in the field below—scarlet coats, Hessian blue, and a thousand Haudenosaunee warriors.

Meanwhile, General Sir William Howe, commanding 15,000 British and German soldiers in New York City, was rethinking the strategy of driving north to meet General Burgoyne. Howe’s strategic thinking was imprisoned by his European mindset and European history. In Europe, governmental power was vested in a person—a monarch—and that power rested in the throne room. Capture the monarch or seize the throne room, and the government falls.

Howe had never faced a nation whose power was vested in its people, not a singular person, and the seat of government was not found in any building but in the beating hearts of its citizens.

Howe marched his forces south, not north. Rather than execute the plan to join forces with Burgoyne and St. Leger, he would march on the American capital, Philadelphia, and end the war. So he thought.

Source: American Battlefield Trust

Meanwhile, Burgoyne left Canada on June 17 with 9,000 men, marching south to rendezvous in Albany. On July 6, he took Fort Ticonderoga without firing a shot, and London rejoiced. King George reportedly ran through the palace crying, “I have beat them.”

Then the wilderness swallowed them and the American strategy developed by General Philip Schuyler became apparent. Schuyler ordered every road and stream in Burgoyne’s path obstructed—trees felled across roads by the hundreds, bridges burned, crops destroyed, livestock driven off.

It took Burgoyne’s army nearly a month to advance 23 miles. By July 31, he had finally reached Fort Edward on the Hudson—fifty miles south of Ticonderoga, his supply line stretching 185 miles back to Canada. On August 16, desperate for provisions, Burgoyne sent 800 men to forage the countryside. American forces under General John Stark fell on them and destroyed the column. Burgoyne pulled his bleeding army into Fort Miller near Saratoga, hoping for the rendezvous with St. Leger and General Howe. He was 40 miles from Albany.

Meanwhile, St. Leger had completed his parade of force in front of the outnumbered American eyes at Fort Stanwix and issued an ultimatum to Col. Gansevoort to surrender. St. Leger threatened vengeance on those who refused to recognize the King or who refused to submit to the King’s authority.

Inside the besieged fort, Gansevoort’s provisions were running dangerously low, his salted pork measured in days, not months. He issued orders for his men to expend no more than nine shots per day due to a dwindling supply of gunpowder.

Gansevoort refused St. Leger’s demand, stating: “Your letter of this day’s date I have received, in answer to which I say, that it is my determined resolution, with the forces under my command, to defend this fort to the last extremity, in behalf of the United American States, who have placed me here to defend it against all their enemies.”

American Brigadier General Nicholas Herkimer, commander of the Tryon County militia, raised a relief column of 800 men to rescue the besieged Americans, but St. Leger learned of their approach and ambushed the column in a ravine six miles from the fort. Herkimer was shot from his horse, his leg shattered. His men carried him to a beech tree, sat him upright on his saddle against the tree, allowing Herkimer to continue commanding his forces from that spot.

What followed was four hours of some of the most savage close-range fighting of the entire Revolution. Those four hours weakened St. Leger’s forces holding the siege back at Fort Stanwix, and Col. Gansevoort took the opportunity to raid the British camp, seriously depleting the British provisions.

The loss of supplies and the prospect of facing more American resistance caused St. Leger’s native allies to fade into the wilderness. St. Leger retreated.

The western jaw of the British vise was gone.

In Philadelphia, the American government did not wait for General Howe. It simply packed up and left, leaving Howe to occupy the American capital in luxury. But the capture of the capital did not diminish American resolve, it strengthened it. More significantly, Howe’s decision left General Burgoyne abandoned in Saratoga. The southern jaw of the British vise was absent.

On October 17, 1777, the army under General Burgoyne beleaguered command laid down its arms beside the Hudson River at Saratoga. Yorktown was still four years off, and the winter at Valley Forge had not yet begun. The surrender was not the end of the war, but it was news that captured the imagination of persons and governments around the globe. It was a surrender that persuaded a King.

Source: American Battlefield Trust

France wanted revenge for losses to Britain in the last war, but the French government refused to bankrupt itself to support what it viewed to be the lost American cause. News of the surrender at Saratoga reached Paris in December. On February 6, 1778, France signed treaties of commerce and alliance and recognized the independence of a country that could not militarily hold its own capital. French money, French powder, French engineers, and in the end a French fleet at the mouth of the Chesapeake turned a rebellion that might have been crushed into a war that the British could not finish. Saratoga did not win the Revolution, but it made it possible for the Revolution to be won.

This is a part of the story worth lingering with because it is easy to misread. We like our turning points clean. We like them to arrive in the person of a genius, or a document, or a single charge that settles the question. Saratoga was none of those things. The American commander who received the British soldiers in surrender was not the man who had done the hardest fighting. The riflemen who fired the shots in conflict went back to their cabins, not to stand on platforms to receive medals.

Yet, Americans held the fields of battle. Ordinary men stayed when leaving was the sensible choice. The cause of liberty survived because farmers who had never seen a military parade ground decided that the river at their backs was not going to become a British highway.

American exceptionalism is often described as an idea, but the idea requires flesh in which to live. At Saratoga, American exceptionalism was a decision, repeated across a wet battlefield by people whose names mostly did not survive the week.

And in their flesh, in their sacrifice, we see the ideas lived. General Burgoyne was not defeated by a mob. He was beaten by men who believed the ground under their feet was not the Crown’s to dispose of, and that the right to govern themselves did not begin in London. That conviction was older than the Declaration. It rested on a claim that rights are not permissions issued by a sovereign, but endowments from God, the creator of the universe.

Yet today, we still meet experts, administrators, and distant authorities who speak as though liberty were an indulgence—granted when convenient, conditioned when fearful, revoked when the plan created in a capital demands it.

We are tempted in our own time to wait for a cleaner moment. Perhaps a better leader. Or an institution that recovers its nerve to stand. We still face this quiet temptation, to outsource courage to someone more famous than ourselves and call the outsourcing faithfulness.

Saratoga confronts us with an urgent question. Who, in the place you now stand, is waiting for you to stay and not to leave? Who is calling you to hold the piece of ground that is yours—the classroom in which you teach, the council seat from which you serve, the jury box to which you are called, the pulpit from which you speak, the kitchen table where a child hears stories laced with hope and truth or deception and despair? Who needs you to hold your ground?

Saratoga was not saved by a theory. It was saved by the presence of a few brave men who chose to put their faith in God, in freedom, and in one another ahead of everything else.

On October 17, 1777, a British general who had expected to winter in comfort in Albany handed over his sword beside a river he no longer controlled. The men who took the sword were cold, underfed, and, in the way of militia, temporary.

But they had one thing an empire cannot budget for. They had refused to leave the field of battle. This refusal is the American vocation, and it does not wait for a more convenient time. This is our legacy, and our sacred duty.