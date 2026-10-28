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Politics

Democrats Admit Their Top Priority Is Illegal Aliens, Not “Affordability”

As Election Day approaches, Democrats are increasingly dropping the mask and revealing that their real top priority is protecting illegal aliens, not "affordability."

5 min read

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries Campaigns With House Candidate Eliott Rodriguez In South Florida

Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Democrats are hoping that their “affordability” messaging will sweep them back into power come January. But as Election Day approaches, they are increasingly dropping the mask and revealing that their real top priority is protecting illegal aliens – even at the expense of American citizens.

JoCasta Zamarripa, the Democrat nominee for Wisconsin Secretary of State, openly admitted as much during an interview earlier this month. When asked what her top priority was, Zamarripa answered, “My number one priority is to see the governor sign driver’s licenses for undocumented Wisconsinites into law.” Not lower gas prices. Not tax cuts. Driver’s licenses for illegal aliens.

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This is hardly an isolated statement from Zamarripa – it was also her primary focus as a state legislator.

“During her tenure in the state legislature, Zamarripa wrote bills seeking to grant driver’s licenses and in-state tuition to [illegal aliens],” the news outlet Zeale reported. “In 2015, she introduced a bill creating a special driver’s card that would require renewal every two years and could not be used for voting.”

Zamarripa, now a Milwaukee alderwoman, said she is confident that Democrat gubernatorial nominee David Crowley will support the idea if elected governor.

She’s right – Crowley, the Milwaukee County executive, explicitly said he supports the idea during a candidate forum. He also has the backing of the ACLU because he opposes “when ICE operates in our neighborhoods.”

But Democrats’ obsession with making life easier for illegal aliens is hardly limited to Wisconsin. Earlier this month, House Democrat Leader Hakeem Jeffries unveiled a “first 100 days” agenda if his party reclaims power this November.

Jeffries and his loyal corporate media allies have claimed that the agenda is built around “affordability.” But even a cursory examination of the platform says otherwise. One of the most prominent proposals is a promise to repeal what Democrats call the Trump administration’s “Medicaid cuts” and “SNAP cuts” – referring to the anti-fraud provisions of the One Big Beautiful Bill, which Trump signed into law last year.

That legislation notably instituted a basic work requirement for able-bodied adults to receive benefits and, critically, enacted new provisions to better ensure that illegal aliens and other ineligible adults are not receiving benefits. By pledging to repeal those policies as part of their “day one” agenda, Democrats are promising to re-open the floodgates for illegal aliens to claim American taxpayer dollars.

Democrats have also obsessively demonized Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations throughout the 2026 campaign cycle, promising that they will do everything possible to stop the Trump administration’s deportation agenda.

Darializa Chevalier, the card-carrying member of the Democratic Socialists of America who won the Democrat nomination in New York’s deep blue 13th Congressional District, has called for Congress to “abolish” ICE and said it is a “violation of our constitution” when illegal aliens commit crimes and then get deported. That proposal is now officially up for debate within the Democrat Party and could be part of the official DNC platform in 2028.

“All deportations are wrong,” Chevalier previously declared in June when asked about her past social media posts stating the same. A Vox host specifically asked Chevalier about people “who were convicted of breaking U.S. criminal law.” Shockingly, Chevalier claimed that deporting criminal illegal aliens violates the Fourth Amendment’s prohibition on double jeopardy. (Double jeopardy refers to being tried twice for the same crime, not criminal and civil consequences for the same crime.)

Additionally, as Politico reported just last week, one of Democrats’ top oversight priorities if they retake Congress will be dragging Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin before various committees in an attempt to stymie deportation efforts. Democrats plan to “throw the gauntlet” at Mullin in an effort to prevent as many deportations as possible until they have a chance to reclaim the White House in 2028.

That approach contrasts sharply with Republicans’ oversight agenda, which largely focused on identifying and stopping the massive welfare fraud scandals that have dominated the headlines over the past year. While the GOP works to save taxpayer dollars, Democrats are gearing up to stop deportations.

Of course, Democrats’ pro-illegal immigration agenda is in direct conflict with their claim to care about “affordability.” Illegal aliens drive down American wages and drive up housing costs, as a Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas white paper showed earlier this year.

Illegal aliens are also an enormous burden on the taxpayer. According to the Center for Immigration Studies, approximately 61 percent of households headed by illegal aliens use at least one major welfare program. While illegal aliens themselves are ineligible for most welfare programs, they can still receive benefits on behalf of their children if their children are American citizens.

immigrants on welfare
SOURCE: cis.org/Report/Welfare-Use-Immigrants-and-USBorn-2024

As voters make their final decisions, they should remember the record-high inflation and border chaos of just a few years ago. Democrats still have the same leaders and the same ideas – they’ve just given them a makeover that they think the public will buy. But Americans shouldn’t be fooled by the “affordability” charade – illegal aliens, not U.S. citizens, remain Democrats’ top priority.

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Matt Lamb

About the author

Associate Editor, The College Fix

@mattlamb22

Matt Lamb is an AMAC Newsline contributor and associate editor for The College Fix. He previously worked for Students for Life of America, Students for Life Action, and Turning Point USA. He previously interned for Open the Books. His writing has also appeared in the Washington Examiner, The Federalist, LifeSiteNews, Human Life Review, Headline USA, and other outlets. The opinions expressed are his own. Follow him @mattlamb22 on X.

Expertise

  • Higher education and campus issues
  • Free speech
  • Pro-life politics and policy
  • Conservative politics and culture

Credentials

  • Associate Editor, The College Fix
  • AMAC Newsline contributor
  • Formerly with Students for Life of America, Students for Life Action, and Turning Point USA
  • Former intern, Open the Books

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