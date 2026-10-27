During a Trump rally in Michigan over the weekend, David Beamer, the father of 9/11 hero Todd Beamer, called out Democrat Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed’s anti-American extremism and ties to radical Islamic groups. The left has predictably decried his now-viral speech as racist and xenophobic. But in doing so, liberals have only revealed the deep hatred of America and what she represents that now animates the Democrat Party.

On that fateful morning 25 years ago, Todd Beamer was one of the passengers aboard Flight 93 as it departed from Newark International Airport. After jihadist terrorists hijacked the plane, Beamer and a group of passengers stormed the cockpit to prevent the plane from reaching its target. It crashed in a field in Pennsylvania. Beamer’s famous last words, heard over an Airfone, were, “Are you ready? Okay. Let’s roll.”

It was in memory of Todd Beamer that President Trump invited David Beamer to take the stage in Port Huron on October 25. In a clip that instantly went viral and sparked thousands of responses on social media, Beamer warned that the same evil ideology that led to the death of his son and 2,976 other innocent people on 9/11 has now found a home in the Democrat Party – and a spokesperson in El-Sayed.

“9/11 was a surprise attack,” the elder Beamer reminded the audience. “What’s going on right now in our country and here in Michigan is not a surprise. We can see the attack coming.”

“What’s different this time is the enemy has not come from abroad, the enemy is right here among us,” he continued. “Local terrorists. Local citizens who want to demolish our country. They call themselves Democratic Socialists of America.”

But it was Beamer’s incisive takedown of El-Sayed that really stole the show.

“He has a birth certificate but he’s not an American,” Beamer said. “He had the choice to be an American or not. He has chosen otherwise… He demonstrates with his view of what our world should look like that he is not an American, he is anti-American. He is happy to be endorsed by our foreign enemies that hate us like the Muslim Brotherhood, he is happy to take their endorsement and their money because his views align with theirs.”

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In response, left-wing streamer Hasan Piker, who infamously campaigned with El-Sayed and said America “deserved” 9/11, called Beamer’s comments “white supremacy.” Never-Trumper Adam Kinzinger described the remarks as “disgraceful,” joining a chorus of other left-wing commentators decrying Beamer as “racist,” “hateful,” and a long list of other smears.

But in their outrage over Beamer’s claim that El-Sayed is not an American, the left unintentionally revealed the gaping void at the heart of their own assertions about what it means to be an American.

Democrats have long insisted that America is at its most elemental level not a place or people, but an “idea” that binds a country together. They claim that America is a creedal nation defined by ideals, not blood, religion, or ethnicity.

That might work if those ideals are allegiance to the universal principles outlined in the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution. But as Beamer so expertly articulated, today’s Democrat Party is actively hostile toward those ideals. Instead, Democrats embrace the ideals of men like El-Sayed who have rejected everything that America stands for - men who have set out to destroy the foundations that empowered the United States to become the most prosperous and exceptional nation in human history.

Even if Abdul El-Sayed rubs shoulders with jihadist sympathizers who openly scheme to destroy the United States and all of Western Civilization, Democrats demand that Americans accept him as just as American as those who have fought and died to protect the country from that very threat. Moreover, they insist that questioning his loyalty (despite his disturbing ties to radical Islamist groups) is verboten - a cardinal racist sin.

But as Beamer argued, being an American is about more than legal status or simply claiming to believe in the “idea” of America. It is about embracing Americanism and then living your life in a way that reflects the very best of this country – something Todd Beamer epitomized in his final courageous moments.

While Beamer’s remarks were a repudiation of El-Sayed specifically, they also function as a repudiation of everything the Democrat Party has become. The modern left has betrayed the civic identity of what it means to be an American, and El-Sayed’s candidacy is the logical conclusion of that progression.

This was not always the case in America. Once, both sides of the political aisle could disagree over taxes or education policy, but both were building from a similar understanding that America was inherently good, and that her founding values were worth celebrating and preserving. Both parties were working toward the same goal, even if they had radically different ideas about how to get there.

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As Beamer underscored, that is no longer the case. When voters head to the polls next week, in Michigan and elsewhere, they will be voting not just on two different policy platforms, but on two diametrically opposed visions of what America should be.

The vision embraced by El-Sayed and his ilk is fundamental hatred of America, whatever lip service they may pay to the contrary. They seek only to tear down and destroy what prior generations of Americans – men like Todd Beamer – have sacrificed so much to build and protect.

Bravo to David Beamer for having the courage to name the stakes.